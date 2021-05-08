140 deaths, 4,298 new coronavirus cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, reported 140 Covid-19 deaths and 4,298 new coronavirus cases following which the national Covid-19 death tally reached to 18,677 and total cases to 851,031.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) countrywide 4,631 recoveries were also reported as a result the national recoveries climbed to 747,775, since the pandemic outbreak in the country.

After the emergence of 4,298 new Covid-19 cases, the active number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 83,699.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio in the past 24 hours stands at 9.58 percent. At present, there are 5,177 critical patients admitted in various hospitals across the country.

In the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 44,846 Covid-19 tests across the country taking the national tally of Covid-19 tests to 12,101,832, since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Out of 851,031 coronavirus cases reported countrywide since the eruption of the fatal disease, Punjab with 314,517 Covid-19 cases is top, followed by Sindh with 289,646 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KPK) with 122.520 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 77,414 cases, Balochistan 23,016 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 17,660 and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 5, 358 cases.

Out of 16,677 nationwide Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 8,891 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,698 deaths, KPK 3, 537 deaths, ICT 702 deaths, AJK 499 deaths, Balochistan 243 deaths, and GB 107 deaths.

According to the NCOC, since the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan, a total 16,080 health professionals were also tested positive for Covid-19 of which 154 of died.

