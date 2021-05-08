ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

140 deaths, 4,298 new coronavirus cases reported

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, reported 140 Covid-19 deaths and 4,298 new coronavirus cases following which the national Covid-19 death tally reached to 18,677 and total cases to 851,031.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) countrywide 4,631 recoveries were also reported as a result the national recoveries climbed to 747,775, since the pandemic outbreak in the country.

After the emergence of 4,298 new Covid-19 cases, the active number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 83,699.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio in the past 24 hours stands at 9.58 percent. At present, there are 5,177 critical patients admitted in various hospitals across the country.

In the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 44,846 Covid-19 tests across the country taking the national tally of Covid-19 tests to 12,101,832, since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Out of 851,031 coronavirus cases reported countrywide since the eruption of the fatal disease, Punjab with 314,517 Covid-19 cases is top, followed by Sindh with 289,646 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KPK) with 122.520 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 77,414 cases, Balochistan 23,016 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 17,660 and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 5, 358 cases.

Out of 16,677 nationwide Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 8,891 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,698 deaths, KPK 3, 537 deaths, ICT 702 deaths, AJK 499 deaths, Balochistan 243 deaths, and GB 107 deaths.

According to the NCOC, since the Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan, a total 16,080 health professionals were also tested positive for Covid-19 of which 154 of died.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC COVID new coronavirus cases national Covid

140 deaths, 4,298 new coronavirus cases reported

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.