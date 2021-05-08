PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal is an Oxford graduate

“Amongst all our politicians, young and old, new inductees and old hands, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is undoubtedly way ahead in the effectiveness of his choice of words, or who he delivers them to, or…”

“Hey he is an Oxford graduate – you don’t get admitted to that University without having some smarts.”

“I am not sure getting educated in Oxford is sufficient to ensure a hundred percent effectivity in one’s choice of words…don’t forget The Khan is also a graduate from Oxford and his choice of words…”

“Ha, ha, that’s true, but I reckon The Khan wants confrontation and that is what he is getting – objective achieved. But I do agree after two years and eight months he does sound rather repetitive…”

“And you have to concede that The Khan is much better than Nawaz Sharif – I mean Sharif needs to strengthen his logic, remember when he showed some dated photographs to prove that the steel mill his family owned in Dubai was it?…was legit…I mean really…”

“What about Zardari sahib? He is one wily cat.”

“He is effective behind closed doors but in public he stumbles for words, and don’t forget he is the guy who made some remarks against the establishment and then left the country to return years later.”

“Hmmm, but what has you so impressed with Bilawal?”

“He came up with the word selected for The Khan and that has pinched The Khan no end.”

“Yes and don’t forget this was after desk thumping by the Khan and his Khanzadehs when Bilawal first said it.”

“Yep but no other Oxford graduate there – anyway this week Bilawal congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on the PML-N win in bye elections…”

“And not Maryam Nawaz who not only went to Gari Shahu on Benazir Bhutto’s anniversary, which I don’t think Bilawal can ever lure Shahbaz Sharif to attend…. “

“Stranger things have happened in politics but why do you think Maryam was upset when Bilawal didn’t congratulate her?”

“I heard Mohammad Zubair, brother of Asad Umar, saying that Bilawal should have congratulated Maryam Nawaz as well…”

“Shahbaz Sharif never made those nasty comments that she made.”

“But Shahbaz Sharif has previously, referring to Zardari sahib as Ali Baba and 40 thieves…”

“Hey that was a compliment – Ali Baba is one of the biggest Chinese companies and…”

“Don’t be facetious, and oh his comment that he would drag Zardari through the streets…”

“Not as bad as what Madam Maryam Nawaz said after the election of Gilani as the leader of the opposition in the senate. Besides declaring the victory of PPP in NA-249 as Daska two was as inaccurate as…as…

“As her saying she had no property in Pakistan leave alone abroad!”

“Ha, ha, that’s right anyway she and her small band of merry men need to get some facts straight – in Daska the election commission had expressed serious concerns, with all blaming rightly or wrongly The Khan’s perennial Loser Usman Dar, in Karachi the election commission was satisfied…”

“Hmmm, now if only she had gone to Oxford!”

