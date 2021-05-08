ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Gold accelerates to best week in 6 months in Europe

Reuters 08 May 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold extended its rally, jumping more than 1% to its best week since November last year after an unexpected drop in US jobs growth in April hastened a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields.

US nonfarm payrolls rose by only 266,000 jobs last month, falling short of expectations, with employers likely frustrated by labor shortages as the economy reopens.

Spot gold jumped 1.2% to $1,837.54 per ounce by 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), after jumping as much as 1.5% to its highest since Feb. 11, at $1,842.91. Up 3.8% so far, gold is on course for its best week since early November 2020.

US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,838.80.

With the “complete miss on the (jobs) number,” the yields are going to compress for the moment and the dollar index also broke below support levels, allowing gold to shoot up, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

But gold’s rally may be short lived since next month’s jobs data could show a “blow out” number, causing yields to start accelerating, Streible added.

The dollar index extended declines post the data, while benchmark US Treasury yields also retreated, translating into lower opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing bullion.

“Gold’s short-term momentum could make a run towards the $1,857 level, which could be followed by a move towards the $1,925 resistance level,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

But waning physical demand in India remained a potential headwind, with the second biggest bullion consumer reeling from a worsening pandemic.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 2.2% to $2,882.69, after hitting an all-time high of $3,017.18 earlier this week.

Silver rose 0.5 % to $27.43 per ounce, on course for an about 6% gain this week. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,253.75.

