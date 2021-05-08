ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh Police registers case against Rafiq Bhojani, son and nephew for fraud

BR Web Desk 08 May 2021

KARACHI: The Arambagh Police Station, Saddar Karachi has registered an FIR for theft of company documents for Pak China Fertilizers Limited against Muhammad Rafiq Bhojani, his son Zain Abbas Bhojani, Anis Abbas and nephew Muzammil Bhojani.

The case has been registered at the Arambagh Police Station in Saddar Karachi under Section 420 and 408 Code of Criminal Procedure. The case has been registered after a complaint was filed by Sheikh Anas who was Secretary of Pak China Fertilizers Limited on 05.05.2021 against Rafiq Bhojani and three others regarding theft of company documents of M/s Pak China Fertilizers by fraudulent manner.

The enquiry by the Secretary of the company started after receiving an alarming letter from shareholder of Pak China Fertilizer, National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) of Government of Pakistan, who hold 1,880,000 shares of Pak China Fertilizers Limited. In the letter addressed to the Company Secretary, NFC requested Company Secretary to reply and check on discrepancies in annual returns of company filing.

After thorough investigation, the Company Secretary learned the company documents were all stolen, forged, and criminal activities were conducted by Rafiq Bhojani, his son Zain Abbas Bhojani, Anis Annas and nephew Muzammil Bhojani. The four members of this fraud are wanted by Police authorities who are in the process of locating and arresting them.

On 25th of March 2021, the Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposed a ban on any illegal sale, purchase, sifting of immovable or movable assets, and scrap and tree sales from Pak China Fertilizers. Additionally on 9th of April 2021, a letter was written by Deputy Commissioner Haripur to Privatization Commission to file further contempt of court case against Rafiq Bhojani for his illegal activities.

Sindh police fraud Pakistan China Fertilizer Limited

Sindh Police registers case against Rafiq Bhojani, son and nephew for fraud

COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters