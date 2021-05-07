Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday. The visit that comes on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to improve the strained ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising senior ministers, and other members of his cabinet.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), mostly focused on the Saudi Green, the Middle East Initiative, and the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

The Foreign Office said that during his three-day visit, the premier will consult with Saudi leadership on almost all areas of bilateral cooperation, including economics, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in KSA. Further, the two sides will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Alongside his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, PM Khan will also hold meetings with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina.

The premier is also scheduled to interact with the Pakistani community in Jeddah, and will also raise the issue of Islamophobia in the West, including the recent pressure move from the European Parliament regarding the withdrawal of GSP plus status.

The PMO’s statement said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, based on mutual respect, love, brotherhood, and shared Islamic faith.

“The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

Army Chief in Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa, who is already in the kingdom on a four-day visit, called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Jeddah.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defense, security, collaborating for regional peace and security were deliberated upon during the meeting.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is resolute is committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability. He also said that the relations between the kingdom and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of the Muslim ummah,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the COAS Bajwa met Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily.

“CGS KSA […] assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the ISPR had.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders had discussed regional security situation including the Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation.