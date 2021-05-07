ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine spring grain sowing 58pc complete

  • Farms have sown 2.4 million hectares of corn, 1.3 million hectares of barley, 226,400 hectares of peas, 172,200 hectares of wheat and 185,400 hectares of oats.
  • Generally favourable weather could help farmers to increase the grain crop to 75 million tonnes this year from 65 million in 2020.
Reuters 07 May 2021

KYIV: Ukraine has sown a total of 4.4 million hectares of spring grains as of May 6, or 58% of the expected area, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Farms have sown 2.4 million hectares of corn, 1.3 million hectares of barley, 226,400 hectares of peas, 172,200 hectares of wheat and 185,400 hectares of oats.

The overall grain area is likely to total 15.5 million hectares this year, including 7.6 million of spring grains, the ministry has said.

The spring sowing area is expected to include 1.388 million hectares of barley, 176,600 hectares of wheat, 5.327 million hectares of corn, 194,050 hectares of oats and 235,400 hectares of peas.

Generally favourable weather could help farmers to increase the grain crop to 75 million tonnes this year from 65 million in 2020.

The ministry said farms had also sown 3.2 million hectares of sunflower, 223,000 hectares of sugar beet and 254,800 hectares of soy beans so far.

The ministry has said the area for sunflowers could total 6.4 million hectares, soy beans 1.4 million hectares, and sugar beet 226,900 hectares in 2021.

Ukraine grain grains buyer grains exports peas oats

Ukraine spring grain sowing 58pc complete

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters