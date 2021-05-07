ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021
Pakistan

Eid holidays: Ministry urged to waive 3 days’ double wages on seaports

Recorder Report 07 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stevedores Conference has requested the Ministry of Planning and Development for waiver of double wages on 3 out of 6 days at the 3 seaports during Eid holidays from May 10 to 15.

In a letter written to Federal Minister Asad Umar, the organization noted that the seaports of Pakistan work on 240 basis, round the year. Double wages are paid to the port wooers Sundays and holidays one Eid and one Ashura.

The government, in order to reduce national mobility to contra Covid-19, has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from 10 to 15th May.

The letter said 9th and 16th May are Sunday/holidays, and Eid holidays as announced are from 10th to 15th May. Therefore, as per existing norms, the seaports will be working in double wages for eight consecutive days.

“Our members Of the Stevedoring community and importers and exporters of cargoes at the seaports are going through difficult times. Paying double wages for eight consecutive days will be an extremely heavy burden. On the other hand, if the concerned parties did not book goods on some of these days, due to these high extra wages the seaports, especially Karachi Port and Port Qasim, will face heavy congestion, which result in further tosses to the affected parties”, the letter reads.

It further said normally, Eid holidays are for three days, out of which one day is port dosed day. Therefore, it is suggested that during the six days of public holidays i.e. 10th to 15th May, on three days double wages should not be applied while two should have double wages and one day on Eid, the port should be dosed.

We hope this practical and workable request is acceptable to the government and suitable are accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Port Qasim Karachi Port COVID19 Ministry of Planning seaports Eid holidays

