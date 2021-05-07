Eid holidays: Ministry urged to waive 3 days’ double wages on seaports

KARACHI: Pakistan Stevedores Conference has requested the Ministry of Planning and Development for waiver of double wages on 3 out of 6 days at the 3 seaports during Eid holidays from May 10 to 15.

In a letter written to Federal Minister Asad Umar, the organization noted that the seaports of Pakistan work on 240 basis, round the year. Double wages are paid to the port wooers Sundays and holidays one Eid and one Ashura.

The government, in order to reduce national mobility to contra Covid-19, has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from 10 to 15th May.

The letter said 9th and 16th May are Sunday/holidays, and Eid holidays as announced are from 10th to 15th May. Therefore, as per existing norms, the seaports will be working in double wages for eight consecutive days.

“Our members Of the Stevedoring community and importers and exporters of cargoes at the seaports are going through difficult times. Paying double wages for eight consecutive days will be an extremely heavy burden. On the other hand, if the concerned parties did not book goods on some of these days, due to these high extra wages the seaports, especially Karachi Port and Port Qasim, will face heavy congestion, which result in further tosses to the affected parties”, the letter reads.

It further said normally, Eid holidays are for three days, out of which one day is port dosed day. Therefore, it is suggested that during the six days of public holidays i.e. 10th to 15th May, on three days double wages should not be applied while two should have double wages and one day on Eid, the port should be dosed.

We hope this practical and workable request is acceptable to the government and suitable are accordingly.

