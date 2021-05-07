FY2020-21: NHA approves Rs42.567bn AMP

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA)’s Executive Board has approved the annual maintenance plan (AMP) fiscal year (2020-21) amounting to Rs42.567 billion, in addition to carry forward liabilities from previous years amounting to Rs16.818 billion, along with carry forwarding un-awarded schemes of previous AMPs worth Rs3.684 billion.

The meeting of the NHA’s Executive Board was held with Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, chairman NHA, in the chair.

The NHA Executive Board, unanimously, confirmed minutes of the previous meeting as per modifications suggested by the Board Members in the agenda item regarding, “Revision in Monetary Limits of Tender Opening, Evaluation & Acceptance Committee for Procurement of RMA Works”.

The NHA Executive Board deliberated upon and approved the AMP 2020-21 amounting to Rs42.567 billion, in addition to carry forward liabilities from previous years amounting to Rs16.818 billion, along with carry forwarding un-awarded schemes of previous AMPs worth Rs3.684 billion.

The board directed to present AMP 2021-22 before end of June 2022.

The board deliberated upon consultancy services for design review and construction supervision of Lodhran–Multan section (north bound 62km) of N-5 and two flyovers at railway crossing on Lodhran bypass.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of agreement for Consultancy Services for “Design Review and Construction Supervision of Lodhran–Multan Section (North Bound 62 KM) of N-5 and two flyovers at Railway crossing on Lodhran bypass” to M/s Associated Consulting Engineers ACE Ltd in JV with M/s Associated Consultancy Centre (Pvt) Ltd and M/s ZAK Consulting Engineers (SMC-Pvt) Ltd, the highest-ranked consultants in the Combined (Technical + Financial) evaluation, at evaluated cost of Rs118.805 million including general sales tax (GST).

The NHA Executive Board approved revised contract cost as per addendum No 02 amounting to Rs133.970 million, which is 56.02 percent incremental to Addendum No 01 and 94.70 percent incremental to original contract cost.

The revised contract cost is comprising respective contractor’s share of Rs21.217 million (5.88 percent) and financial impact of NHA Rs112.386 million (84.12 percent).

The Addendum No 02 is based on actual consumption of supervision staff at site for Package-1A and Package-1B including (15-month) expected time and cost for Package-1C.

The overall length/duration of the consultancy services has been worked out (36.76+15) 51.76 months (from February 07, 2018 to February 28, 2021 i.e. 36.76 months and 15 months for construction of Package-1C from its re-commencement date).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021