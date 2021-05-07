ILMA holds webinar on ‘Leadership Development’

KARACHI: ILMA University pushed the limits of human potential with its free webinar on ‘Leadership Development’ by life skills coach AP Dr Ahmed Razman, associate professor and manager business development of Putra Business School, University Malaysia. The university provided this amazing opportunity to learn from an international expert in matters of testing one’s limits as far as leadership skills are concerned.

The webinar was quite enlightening in explaining the qualities of leaders, the growth mindset and the actions that pave the incredible path in transforming into a leader. Dr Razmam was an excellent mentor in laying it out in very clear terms as to what needs to be developed within oneself to achieve the leader status.

As commented by the coach, “This is a self-discovery process and consciously identifying those actions and skill set which would best work in situations - initiative-taking is one key indicator.

