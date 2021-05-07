ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
MMBL secures ‘Positive Outlook’ rating by Pacra

Recorder Report 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has registered an extraordinary feat of being the only bank in Pakistan – microfinance or commercial – to secure a ‘Positive Outlook’ credit rating from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (Pacra) in its latest Credit Rating Assessments for the Banking sector on April 30, 2021.

The bank had also achieved a milestone previously in the Q4, 2020 PACRA assessment by being the only microfinance bank in the industry to register a “Stable” outlook as well as to have not been listed on the agency’s watchlist. In the latest assessment, MMBL continues to remain outside of PACRA’s watchlist and has carried forward its A1/A rating for short-term /long-term credit profile from the previous quarter. MMBL attributed its extraordinary success, amidst the Covid-19 induced economic meltdown, to unflinching customer loyalty and its continuous endeavour to modernize and diversify its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Finance & Digital Officer MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said, “We are committed to focusing on untapped market & customer opportunities that map well with our strategic ambitions for SME and Digital Businesses. This approach is allowing us to diversify and generate solid recurring income streams that are backed by a high-quality secured portfolio, strong compliance, and risk credit practices. Maintaining customer and shareholder’s trust is key in our efforts.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

