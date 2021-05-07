ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Markets

Dow at record high, Nasdaq falls

Reuters 07 May 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven higher by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as megacap growth stocks slipped.

Strong gains by Goldman Sachs, Caterpillar and Chevron sent Dow to the record. Energy and materials continued this week’s momentum, leading gains among S&P 500 sectors. Defensive utilities and real estate led sectoral declines.

“Energy, financial, materials, industrials are all outperforming. They tend to be cyclically oriented sectors and tend to benefit during periods when the economies are reopening and expanding,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher US interest rates.

“Once you have markets hitting the highs we have seen recently, the one thing investors are worried about is rising inflation and what that means for profitability of companies,” said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Dow closed at 34,230.34, up by 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93 points, or 0.07%, to 4,167.59.

The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains and ended 51.08 points, or 0.37%, lower at 13,582.43.

Megacap technology companies including Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc were down over 1%. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday by rising 0.61%.

Investors sold off tech on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested that interest rates might need to rise in an overheating economy.

She later clarified that a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was “predicting or recommending” on Tuesday evening.

The ADP National Employment Report showed US private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labour Department’s non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Caesars Entertainment Inc, which rose 7.8% after the casino operator said it expected to benefit from the economy reopening.

On the Nasdaq 100, the largest gainer was T-Mobile US Inc, which rose 4.4% after it raised full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast. Peloton Interactive Inc plunged by 14.6%, hitting an eight-month low on its announcement to recall its treadmills amid reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident.

Uber Technologies Inc’s shares fell over 4% during after hours trading after reporting a narrower first quarter loss amid strong growth in its food-delivery business, while ride-hailing bookings were flat.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.35 billion shares, compared with the 9.94 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

NASDAQ Goldman Sachs Dow Jones US Bank Wealth Management

