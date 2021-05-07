EVMs to improve democracy?

The PTI government has paved the way for electoral reforms by clearing two ordinances relating to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and expatriate Pakistanis right to vote through E-voting. Although both PML-N and PPP – the two major opposition parties – have expressed their doubts about government’s real ‘game-plan’ through this move, nobody can ignore the fact that time always run forward and never backwards. That EVMs have improved India’s democracy is a fact. All the political parties are required to become more open to new ideas. But the government must stop showing of thoughts that are very different from each other. In this regard, I want to request ministers to stop demonizing Opposition. They have already muddied the waters by making the electoral reform issue more confused or complicated.

Zehra Iqbal (Karachi)

