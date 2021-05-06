Asad urges people to strictly observe SOPs to avert lethal wave of corona virus

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday urged the people to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPS), to avert lethal wave of corona virus.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the people are ignoring precautionary measures set for safety and security of the citizen.

He said number of cases are being reported from Karachi and Hyderabad but the situation in other areas including Islamabad is much better than other parts of the country.

Commenting on Pakistan's economy after corona virus, he said most of the developed nations including United States, Germany, France, and England had to face economic challenges, but Pakistan’s business sector has been showing stable results.

He admitted that foreign reserves had declined due to bad situation emerged after the third lethal wave of corona virus.

Replying to a question, the minister said that Pakistan has returned one billion dollar loan despite low turn out from business sector.