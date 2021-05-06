ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold races past $1,800/oz as bond yields, dollar retreat

  • Focus on Friday's US monthly jobs report.
  • Gold hits $1,815.80/oz, a high since Feb. 16.
  • Silver jumps over 3%.
Reuters 06 May 2021

Gold jumped over 1% on Thursday with a weaker dollar and easing Treasury yields propelling it over the key $1,800 psychological level.

Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,813.29 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT. During the session it hit $1,815.80, its highest since Feb. 16. US gold futures gained 1.7% to $1,814.50.

"We really have yet to see a strong rebound in Treasury yields," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Despite the economic optimism, Federal Reserve policymakers seem unlikely to budge on their accommodative stance yet and investor inflation fears should boost gold, Moya added.

The Fed plans to keep borrowing costs near 0% and maintain monthly asset purchases worth $120 billion until it sees "substantial further progress" towards full employment and its 2% flexible inflation target.

US 10-year Treasury yields slipped.

The dollar index fell 0.4%, making gold more attractive for those holding other currencies.

At a time of heavy government stimulus, gold is considered a hedge against potential inflation, but elevated Treasury yields have dulled the non-yielding bullion's appeal this year.

"Above $1,800 it gives the bulls fresh technical power, gives them momentum and I think the path of least resistance for prices is now going to be sideways to higher for the near term," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Gold's uptick also came despite data showing weekly jobless claims dropped to a 13-month low.

Focus now shifts to Friday's US monthly jobs report, which is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased by 978,000 last month.

Meanwhile, palladium fell 1.7% to $2,923.07 per ounce, having scaled an all-time high of $3,017.18 on Tuesday on strained supplies for the autocatalyst metal.

Silver climbed 3.1% to $27.33 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.4% to $1,241.61.

gold production OANDA gold market gold price gold mine gold export

Gold races past $1,800/oz as bond yields, dollar retreat

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters