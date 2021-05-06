World
Canada home prices, sales to moderate but remain elevated
OTTAWA: Canada's home sales and price growth will moderate over the coming years from the unsustainable levels of 2020, but remain elevated, with housing starts expected to stabilize by the end of 2023, the national housing agency said on Thursday.
Rental demand is also expected to recover through 2023 as immigration and inter-provincial migration resume, and as students return to campus, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in its 2021-2023 market outlook.
