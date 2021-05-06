IMF staff discussed Tunisia loan request, economic reforms

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund staff met with Tunisian authorities this week in Washington to discuss Tunisia's request for an IMF loan program and focused on details of the North African country's post-COVID economic reform plans, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"Of course we stand ready to support Tunisia and the Tunisian people, to cope with the impact of the crisis and move forward to an inclusive job-rich recovery and restore sustainable finances," Rice told a regular news briefing.

Rice said he could not confirm that the Fund was discussing a $4 billion amount that Tunisian authorities have said they are seeking, nor a timeline for a loan agreement.