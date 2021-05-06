ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,802

  • On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar resistance at $1,799, the 61.8% level.
Reuters 06 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to retest a resistance at $1,802 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $1,816.

Following its failure to break this resistance on Tuesday, the metal may succeed this time. The failure could be partially due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,755.81.

This wave mode suggests a very fierce rally is yet to come, as the rally will be driven by a powerful wave (iii). Support is at $1,784, a break below which may cause a fall to $1,773.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar resistance at $1,799, the 61.8% level.

Bulls look determined to overcome this barrier and push gold towards $1,828, as they never gave up after a few failures.

Given that the correction triggered by the resistance was shallow, the market sentiment remains bullish. The following rise could be as long as the one from $1,676.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

