ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
ASC 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.55%)
ASL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.76%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.15%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.73%)
EPCL 49.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 78.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.67%)
KAPCO 40.57 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
POWER 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.49%)
PPL 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 166.60 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (2.07%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 38.59 (0.8%)
BR30 24,788 Increased By ▲ 94.42 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,183 Increased By ▲ 239.24 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,484 Increased By ▲ 100.99 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks up at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.91 points, to 28,466.89.
AFP 06 May 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning following a broadly positive lead from Wall Street as data showed a surge in US jobs creation last month, reinforcing optimism about the recovery in the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.91 points, to 28,466.89.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index us jobs WallStreet

Hong Kong stocks up at lunch

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

WHO's Tedros hails 'historic' US support for vaccine patent waiver

Blinken visits Ukraine to show support after Russia tensions

15 soldiers killed in Niger 'terrorist' attack: govt

Govt seeks easing of conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters