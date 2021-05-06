Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 48.91 points, to 28,466.89.
06 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning following a broadly positive lead from Wall Street as data showed a surge in US jobs creation last month, reinforcing optimism about the recovery in the world's top economy.
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
