World

Pharma federation IFPMA says US support for patent waiver 'disappointing'

  • As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem.
AFP 06 May 2021

GENEVA: The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations expressed disappointment Wednesday at the United States' decision to support a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

"As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem," the lobby group said in a statement, describing the US move as "disappointing".

US COVID19 vaccines International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations lobby group

