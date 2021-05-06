World
Pharma federation IFPMA says US support for patent waiver 'disappointing'
- As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem.
06 May 2021
GENEVA: The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations expressed disappointment Wednesday at the United States' decision to support a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.
"As we have consistently stated, a waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem," the lobby group said in a statement, describing the US move as "disappointing".
