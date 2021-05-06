ANL 33.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

  • The pro-freedom leader was in detention since last year under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
  • "India's oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on int community's collective conscience," PM tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 06 May 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his sorrow over the demise of a prominent pro-freedom leader in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir chairman was admitted to a government hospital with multiple ailments on Tuesday from a jail in the southern Jammu region. The 78 years old leader was in detention since last year under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Sehrai’s son, Mujahid Sehrai, said that his father was denied proper medical care while in jail, adding that the family had moved a court on April 16 with a petition seeking proper medical assistance for him but the court had yet to review it.

In a tweet, the PM expressed his sorrow and said that the Indian operation of Kashmir is a blot on the international community's collective conscience. "We will continue to support Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions," the PM vowed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said was deeply saddened over Sehrai’s passing, saying that he suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.

