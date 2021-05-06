Hot, dry weather likely in plain areas

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most of the plain areas of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, it said, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country,” it said.

In the past 24 hours rain, with wind and thunderstorm, fell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and

dry in other parts of the country.

Saidu Sharif received the maximum of the rainfall 73mm, Malam Jabba 51mm, Upper Dir 31mm, Kakul 21mm, Peshawar Airport 20mm, Dir Lower and Balakot 17mm, each, Bannu 14mm and Parachinar 12mm.

The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 43, each, Sibbi, Mithi, Chhor and Padidan 42, each.

