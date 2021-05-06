Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases — II

It is really a fallacy that the latest decision in the shape of LNG-based power plant will have thermal efficiency of 61%? Is this a realistic statement when only theoretical ISO-based efficiency is being mentioned, without giving details of the much lower actual operating efficiency and reduced power generation under actual site conditions?

Before “finalizing” such projects, would it not be proper to get confirmation of capacity and efficiency under actual summer site conditions covering both high ambient temperature and site elevation, much above sea level? We are unnecessarily basing our future critical power generation on imported expensive LNG when locally site produced hydrogen will be the fuel of the future, and this is not too far away!

(Concluded)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021