KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 298,925,008 156,672,520 16,709,462,977 7,277,000,101 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,286,540,675 (1,092,578,751) 193,961,925 Local Individuals 17,749,794,894 (17,748,507,454) 1,287,440 Local Corporates 5,534,679,439 (5,729,928,804) (195,249,365) ===============================================================================

