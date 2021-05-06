Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
06 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
298,925,008 156,672,520 16,709,462,977 7,277,000,101
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,286,540,675 (1,092,578,751) 193,961,925
Local Individuals 17,749,794,894 (17,748,507,454) 1,287,440
Local Corporates 5,534,679,439 (5,729,928,804) (195,249,365)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.