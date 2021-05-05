Farrukh Habib asks opposition to debate on E-voting legislation in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib Wednesday invited opposition parties to debate the issue of much-needed electoral reforms for the larger interest of the country through parliament forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he said federal cabinet has approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, adding, opposition should debate the issue in the parliament.

He said that through an ordinance the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been authorized to use EVM.

Over 9 million overseas have equal rights to take part in elections, he said. EVMs have been developed in the country and the government has unveiled its legislation agenda for the purpose, he added.

Minister said PTI's politics is only based on accountability and transparency of the elections, adding, current government is working to ensure transparent elections in future.

The government, he said, wanted to move forward on the electoral reforms with political consensus and it was necessary to convert to the electronic voting system to avoid what happened in Daska and other places in the recent by-elections.

Replying a query, he said the provision of basic rights and fundamental essentials facilities at the door steps is the top priority of PM Imran Khan and government is taking all important steps for controlling inflation and improving economic growth of the country.