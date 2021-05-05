Coronavirus claims 43 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed another 43 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours in the last 24 hours and the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 3,466, the official of the health department said here Wednesday.

He said, 509 infected cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 121,099. However, he said, 1030 patients of Corona have recovered and the total number of recovered patients from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 106557.

In the last 24 hours, 156 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and with this the total number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 46,348, the official informed. He disclosed that the death toll from Corona in the last 24 hours in Peshawar has risen to 16 with the total number of deaths in Peshawar from coronavirus reached to 1734.

He said 7,131 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 24 hours and the total number of tests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 1622265. In question, he said, Corona epidemic situation, significant decline in the graph of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it has been reduced to just 7.1 percent while the number of number of active cases of Corona in the province has also dropped to 11,076.

The number of patients admitted in the hospitals of the province has also started declining, the official informed, adding, 1,769 Corona patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the province.

He said the hospitals have a total of 344 ventilator, 293 ICU beds for Corona patients. He said 78 patients of different hospitals in Corona are on ventilators, 170 patients are undergoing treatment in ICUs and 946 Corona patients admitted to hospitals in HDUs, 607 patients in isolation. He said, a total of 560 patients have been admitted to three major hospitals in Peshawar.

He said a total of 60 patients on ventilators in 23 hospitals across the province wherein 235 beds vacant. The highest rate of positive cases during last 7 days was 25% in Buner and 20% in Mardan, he said. The rate of positive cases in 6 districts including the provincial capital, Mardan and Malakand ranged from 15 to 17 percent, he concluded.