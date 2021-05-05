ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan

Rupee gains 21 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs153.1 and Rs154.1 respectively.
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 21 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs153.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.24.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153.1 and Rs154.1 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 63 paisas and closed at Rs183.44 against the last day’s trading of Rs184.07, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.39, whereas an increase of 14 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs212.56 as compared to its last closing of Rs212.42.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 41.66 and Rs 40.80 respectively.

