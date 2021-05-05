ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday: Ashrafi

  • Ashrafi said that relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was like a body and soul.
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on the invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman.

Talking to media persons before departure to Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said the PM would meet Muhammad bin Salman, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), Imams of the Two Holy Mosques, religious and political leadership of Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis during his visit.

Ashrafi said that relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan was like a body and soul.

Pakistan's political, military and religious leadership has made it clear that no compromise is possible on the peace and security of the Holy Land ,he added.

During the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, a plan of action will be devised regarding extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence, Islamic phobia and blasphemy.

Pakistan wanted unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah for the solution of the problems of the Muslim world and Muslims, he added.

Replying to a question, Ashrafi said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) united the Muslim Ummah and Saudi Arabia had the leadership at the moment, they were ready for all possible cooperation to make OIC stronger and more effective.

"We have never supported the formation of any alternative forum for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," he added.

During the visit, Pak-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council, Green Pakistan Green Saudi Arabia Green Middle East and various other agreements will be signed.

In response to another question, Ashrafi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present in Saudi Arabia and would meet the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Imran Khan Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Friday: Ashrafi

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters