The new 2022 Honda Civic has striking similarities with these old models

There’s just something about the Honda Civic that evokes the feeling of familiarity. Is it the fact that the sedan is a tried and true classic? Or is it that the car hasn’t changed much over the years?

With the launch of the Honda Civic 11th generation, maybe we should evaluate what has changed with the Civic.

Auto-geeks are excited about the launch of the 11th gen Civic, internationally. The vehicle won’t make it to Pakistani markets till late 2022 or the start of 2023, but the sedan has a loyal market in the country.

It is said that the new Civic draws inspiration from older models. How old exactly are we talking? On the outside, the front bonnet and infused slim grille of the Civic 2022 are quite similar to the car’s third generation. These models roamed the streets of Pakistan back in 1984-95.

The second striking similarity is the front lights. Both the 5th and 11th generation Civics have slim and chic headlamps with side indicators.

Then the side indicators on doors as seen in the Civic Reborn are also seen in the 11th generation. That idea isn’t from too long ago and was discontinued after the 8th and 9th generation had their moment.

While these retro changes were made to the exterior, under the hood the next-generation Civic is packed with modern additions. To put it simply it’s a new car in vintage clothes.

When it comes to fashion old trends are recycled every few decades. Can we treat car designs similarly by bringing back the old trends? Is the nostalgic feel this creates really what buyers want? While a blast from the past is a great way to rekindle with older consumers, it might not sit well with younger buyers.