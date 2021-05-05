Gusty winds, rain with thunderstorm likely today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast gusty winds, rain with thunderstorm for upcountry in the next 24 hours.

Strong winds, rain with thunderstorm are expected to batter Islamabad, Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the most plain areas of the country during daytime on Wednesday, it said.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents are reaching western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in the most plain areas of the country.

But isolated rain fell in Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir.

Bahawalnagar was the hottest place in the country with 43 degrees Celsius of temperature, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi 42, each, Nurpurthal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sargodha and Multan 41, each.

