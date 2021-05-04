ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices resume climb towards $10,000/t

  • Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had risen 1.4% to $9,958.50 per tonne in official trades. On Thursday, prices hit $10,008 a tonne which was the highest since Feb. 2011.
  • "It's a tremendously positive story for copper at the moment and in the long term," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, adding that the metal will likely pierce through the $10,000 mark again.
Reuters 04 May 2021

LONDON: Copper prices climbed back towards $10,000 per tonne on Tuesday, supported by prospects for higher demand while inventories dwindle.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had risen 1.4% to $9,958.50 per tonne in official trades. On Thursday, prices hit $10,008 a tonne which was the highest since Feb. 2011.

"It's a tremendously positive story for copper at the moment and in the long term," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, adding that the metal will likely pierce through the $10,000 mark again.

He cited demand increases from electrification and planned government spending in the world's largest economies.

"Over the next few years we are likely to see copper demand increase and that will support prices."

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses shed 6,325 tonnes to a five-week low of 137,000 tonnes, having lost 20% from the middle of April.

In warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, weekly data on Friday showed stocks fell 1.3% compared to the previous week.

PRICE JUMP: Copper could spike to $13,000 a tonne in coming months, partially over low inventories, analysts at Bank of America said in a note.

SPREADS: The premium for cash copper over the three-month price was at about $4 a tonne, fuelling concerns over supply for immediate delivery.

SURPLUS: The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said the global copper market should see a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022, as demand eases and supply rises.

"This assessment of the ICSG contrasts sharply with those of many other market participants, who envisage another seriously undersupplied copper market this year," analysts at Commerzbank said.

POSITIONING: Speculators are betting on copper prices climbing further, with the net long rising levels not seen since 2017 at 35% of open interest, according to brokerage Marex Spectron.

OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,428 after touching a fresh three-year high, zinc gained 1.5% to $2,975, after hitting its highest since June 2018.

Lead added 1.3% to $2,179.50 a tonne, tin advanced 1.1% to $29,004 while nickel climbed 1.2% to $17,885.

Copper prices copper output copper production Benchmark copper LME copper copper exporter

Copper prices resume climb towards $10,000/t

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters