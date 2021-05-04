ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower on higher Indonesian output forecast for 2021

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 19 ringgit, or 0.47%, at 4,042 ringgit ($981.07) a tonne, after rising 5% on Monday.
  • Indonesia's crude palm oil output is estimated at 48.4 million tonnes while crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) is expected to be at 7.29 million tonnes this year, IOPRI said.
Reuters 04 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday after a volatile day of trade, trimming some of the previous session's gains, on forecast for higher Indonesian output this year and demand concerns due to a surge in COVID-19 cases globally.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 19 ringgit, or 0.47%, at 4,042 ringgit ($981.07) a tonne, after rising 5% on Monday.

"Albeit there's tightness in competing vegetable oils, the market today is a little nervous as buyers remain on the sidelines," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Many traders have cited the possibility of top producer and rival Indonesia reducing its levy by $100, which would make Indonesian palm oil more competitive, he added.

Output in the world's biggest palm producer is expected to jump 7.1% to 55.69 million tonnes in 2021 due to more conducive weather conditions, a researcher at the Indonesia Oil Palm Research Institute (IOPRI) said.

Indonesia's crude palm oil output is estimated at 48.4 million tonnes while crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) is expected to be at 7.29 million tonnes this year, IOPRI said.

Coronavirus infections in India, the world's biggest palm oil importer, surged past 20 million on Tuesday, raising concerns it would hit demand as the country struggles with a devastating second wave of the virus.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.3%. The Dalian exchange is closed until May 5 for holidays.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil stocks palm oil production Malaysian palm oil future Palm Oil Association palm oil export

Palm ends lower on higher Indonesian output forecast for 2021

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters