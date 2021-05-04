ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder
May 04, 2021
Pakistan

APCAA urges federal govt to ensure uninterrupted port operations

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) has urged the federal government to ensure uninterrupted port operations (24x7) to avoid containers backlog during Eid holidays.

It was stated by the senior vice chairman APCAA Arshad Jamal while presiding over the meeting to address issues raised during the Covid-19 situation in the country.

He stressed the need for evolving comprehensive strategy to reduce business costs and ensure speedy clearance of consignments under 24x7 facility at ports.

Furthermore, he said that presently the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had reduced the office hours to 9am to 2pm with 50 percent work from home policy till May 17, 2021, in the light of the decision taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad. However, the customs department has not taken any measure to minimise human interaction at the customs house during the existing extraordinary Covid-19 situation.

He said that the customs department should allow WeBOC access to its officers working from home under NCOC guidelines and facilitate the trade in the consignment clearance.

Moreover, he said that the WeBOC system had an option to conduct a hearing process through skype; however, the customs department, instead of rolling it out during a pandemic, still asking taxpayers to visit the customs house for the purpose.

“There are reports that federal government has planned to go for complete lockdown from May 8 to May 16 to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 spike. Therefore, it is requested to them to issue special directives to the banks to open branches for at least four hours everyday except three Eid holidays for the collection of duty and taxes,” he said.

“If the banks were not issued such special directives, then the containers backlog after Eid holidays is expected to reach 1000 containers at each port, and would take at least two months to come to normal position,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

