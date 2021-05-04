ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
May 04, 2021
Pakistan

Govt tightens borders with Iran, Afghanistan

Ali Hussain 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has enforced the reviewed land border management with Afghanistan and Iran on Monday to be effective till May 20 to restrain import of any new mutation to the country following the emergence of various variant of interest (VOI) and variant of concern (VOC) Covid-19.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan former Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, in a series of tweets, stated that Pakistan’s borders will be closed for normal pedestrian traffic but travellers in certain categories would be allowed to cross the borders in either direction.

He clarified that bilateral trade and transit would remain fully operational so that there are no food and other shortages in Afghanistan.

“The spread of Covid-19 is alarming. It is important that we take difficult decisions to protect our people from this scourge. The most important step in this regard is reducing the movement of people for a few days so that this wave of virus subsides,” he added.

With the emergence of various VOI/VOC and to restrain import of any new mutation to the country, the government announced that current policy of land border management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of Covid protocols at border terminals (BTs).

The revised land border management policy which came into force on Monday at mid night of 5 May (0001 PST) which continue to remain effective till mid night of 20 May (0001 PST) and applicable only to inbound pedestrians with no effect on existing cargo/trade (Bilateral/Afghan Transit Trade) movement.

Border terminals will remain open for seven days a week and the employment strength of law enforcement agencies and health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density.

Pedestrians Movement: Inbound pedestrian movement would cease with effect from mid night 4/5 May (0001 PST) with exception to: -(a) Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran, desirous to return; (b) Extreme medical emergency cases etc. All outbound pedestrian movement is permissible.

Testing and Quarantine Protocols: Inbound pedestrians will undergo RAT positive cases (Pakistani nationals only) will be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities.

Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions will also undergo RAT testing at BTs.

Positive cases, if any will be reverted back to Afghanistan.

Thermal scanning for all drivers/co-drivers will be carried out on arrival at the border terminal and symptomatic cases will undergo RAT testing, positive cases will be dealt as per procedure spelled above.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

