ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Underprivileged strata: 133 sites identified for PM’s affordable housing scheme: Buzdar

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a video-link meeting about the construction of low-cost houses for the underprivileged strata.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, chairman P&D and secretary housing attended the meeting while secretaries of Finance and Information departments as well as NLC and FWO representatives participated from the civil secretariat. The BOP president also attended the meeting through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said 133 sites have been identified for the prime minister’s affordable housing scheme. About 54 locations have been chosen for the first phase and work will be started on a priority basis at 32 sites, he added. PM Imran Khan will launch this project, simultaneously, at 10 sites in Raiwind. The Punjab government has provided three billion rupees for the development work and the house size has been increased from 3 marlas to 3.5 marlas, he mentioned.

The CM said a house will be given at Rs 14,30000 lac while the applicant will contribute Rs 143,000 and the rest of the amount will be given by Punjab Bank. The monthly instalment will be around 10 thousand rupees and houses will be handed over to successful applicants in one year, he added. The CM said work is in progress on this project in Sargodha while the scheme is being started in 10 tehsils including Chiniot, Lahore, DG Khan, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha and Khanewal. The provision of the roof to low-income families was a commitment of the PTI and those who could not afford a house of their own because of meagre resources will soon be the owner of their houses. The construction of affordable houses for the poverty-stricken genera is the flagship programme of the government, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan Imran Khan SACM Punjab Bank

Underprivileged strata: 133 sites identified for PM’s affordable housing scheme: Buzdar

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.