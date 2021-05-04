PM’s Labour Day message

In his Labour Day message, prime minister Imran Khan has said that his government is committed to improving working and living conditions of workers. In his tweet, the PM has said, among other things, that “1st May reminds us of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.”

Little does the prime minister know that the lives of workers have become an affliction for themselves mainly because of growing unemployment and woeful increase in prices of essential items. Increasing minimum monthly wage of workers to Rs 20,000 is hardly any relief for them in view of sky-rocketing prices of items of daily use. His pledges carry no more weight because he has not been able to ameliorate the conditions of the common man.

Saleem Khan (Lahore)

