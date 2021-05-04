ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges

Reuters 04 May 2021

NEW DELHI: OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell to the lowest in at least two decades in the year to the end of March as overall purchases by Asia’s third largest economy fell to a six-year low, data obtained from industry and trade sources showed.

Total crude imports by the world’s third-biggest oil importer fell to 3.97 million barrels per day (bpd) in the 2021 fiscal year to March 31, down 11.8percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

India bought more US and Canadian oil at the expense of that from Africa and the Middle East, reducing purchases from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to around 2.86 million barrels per day and squeezing the group’s share of imports to 72percent from around 80percent previously.

That is the lowest share since at least the 2001/02 fiscal year, before which crude import data is not available.

India’s refiners are diversifying purchases to boost margins, having upgraded plants to process cheaper tougher crude grades, but refinery runs were hit as the pandemic curbed fuel consumption.

The country’s annual fuel demand in 2020/21 fell for the for the first time in at least 23 years, according to government data released last month, hitting its lowest since 2016/2017.

The share of Middle East producers rose to about 62percent in the 2020/21 year from 60percent in the previous year as refiners took committed volumes under annual oil contracts, the data showed.

US and Canadian oil accounted for about 7percent and 1.3percent respectively of India’s imports compared to 4.5percent and 0.60percent a year earlier.

The United States emerged as the fifth biggest supplier to India, up two places from the 2019/20 year.

Iraq remained India’s top oil supplier followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Nigeria replaced Venezuela as the fourth biggest supplier. In March, India imported 4.39 million bpd, 12 percent more than in February as refineries ramped up output, the data showed. However that was still a drop of around 0.5percent from March 2020.

Iraq was the top supplier for the month, followed by Saudi Arabia, which pushed the U.S into fourth place behind the United Arab Emirates.

OPEC Petroleum Exporting Countries OIL IMPORTS Canadian oil

OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.