KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (May 3, 2021).

================================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================ As on: 3-05-2021 ================================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================ Mannoo Cap. MRA Sec. Service Global Footw 10,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 60.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Equity Master Sec. Waves Singer 500,000 19.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.40 Maan Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Unity Foods Limited 100,000 43.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 43.90 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 610,000 ================================================================================================

