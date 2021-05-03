ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Palm posts best day in 11 months on stronger exports, soyoil rally

Reuters 03 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures logged their highest daily gain in 11 months, buoyed by stronger April exports and a rally in rival soyoil amid worries about global edible oils supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 187 ringgit, or 4.83%, at 4,055 ringgit ($981.22) a tonne.

The contract, which logged its highest daily gain since May 27, 2020, rose to an intraday high of 5.14%.

"The rising soy oil prices have provided more room for palm oil to manoeuvre higher even at such high price levels," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April rose 13.4%to 1,413,094 tonnes from 1,245,567 tonnes shipped during March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

The market is now awaiting estimates for April full-month production, which typically see a month-on-month increase, but there are concerns of lower-than-usual output due to a labour shortage amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Bagani said.

Demand in the near term could be pressured by increased COVID-19 cases in key destination India, and domestic consumption and imports will also likely be affected by spiralling infections in Malaysia, Refinitiv Agriculture Research wrote in a note.

Refinitiv pegged the benchmark July delivery contract to rise towards a resistance of 4,080 ringgit to 4,100 ringgit a tonne this week.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 3.3%. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

