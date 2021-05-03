ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swedish manufacturing PMI 69.1 points in April

  • It was the second-highest reading in the 26-year history of the index, compilers Silf and Swedbank said in a statement, and follows strong GDP figures for the first quarter.
Reuters 03 May 2021

STOCKHOLM: Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector jumped to 69.1 points in April from an upwardly revised 64.7 points in March, data showed on Monday.

It was the second-highest reading in the 26-year history of the index, compilers Silf and Swedbank said in a statement, and follows strong GDP figures for the first quarter.

"Since the trough in April last year, the PMI index has risen 32.7 points, which is considerably faster than the recovery after the global financial crisis of 2008/9," said Jorgen Kennemar, economist at Swedbank.

Sweden manufacturing sector Swedbank Jorgen Kennemar

Swedish manufacturing PMI 69.1 points in April

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters