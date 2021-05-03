ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that the development projects be prioritised in the upcoming federal budget 2021-22 and special focus be given forthwith on inflation reduction. He issued these directions at a top-level meeting on Sunday regarding the upcoming federal budget and overall economic situation of the country.

At the meeting, the PM directed that ongoing/ pending development projects be specially focused in the upcoming budget and their timely completion be ensured, and new development projects be launched keeping in view the public needs, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He also directed that special attention be given to stem the increase in inflation in the country, the PMO added.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall economic situation, government’s strategy to curtail inflation and development projects to be launched in next financial year.

The meeting was informed that economies of the states have suffered worldwide but “economic cycle is in full swing in Pakistan due to prudent policies of federal government,” a PMO statement said. The meeting was also informed that revenue collection was recorded twice before the imposition of smart lockdown in different parts of the country against coronavirus, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The meeting was also informed that next federal budget would be development budget in which “all out focus would be on increasing growth rate,” the PMO said.

It said development projects would be expedited in the next financial year and new development projects would be launched that would enhance economic activities, the volume of gross domestic product (GDP) would expand and revenues would increase.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Governor KP Shah Farman, federal ministers; Pervaiz Khattak, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab and KP Finance Ministers; Hasim Jawan Bakht and Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, among others attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

development federal budget budget Imran Khan PMO budget 2021 22

