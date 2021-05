Recounting in NA-249: PPP welcomes ECP decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar and Pakistan People’s Party Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari have said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided a recount in constituency NA-249 at the request of PML-N in the by-elections.

Addressing a press conference Sunday, they said, “We welcome this decision. The manner in which such a situation was handled in the 2018 elections was very different. The PDM was made by the PPP and now we demand withdrawal of show cause notice and apology to us.”

