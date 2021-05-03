ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
May 03, 2021
Pakistan

Dolphin units foil crime attempts in Lahore

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani has said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 14 pistols, 02 rifles, 21 magazines and bullets from them. SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 287 calls received on helpline 15.

As many as 14 bikes, 09 mobile phone and thousands of rupees were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 04 lac and 13 thousand motor bikes, 557 vehicles and more than 04 lac and 04 thousand persons. As many as 1310 motor bikes, 02 vehicles and 267 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 16 criminals for violating Kite Flying and another 99 in One Wheeling. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 48 PO, TOs and CAs during last week’s crackdown.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dolphin units foil crime attempts in Lahore

