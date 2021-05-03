Hyderabad DC meets Shia leaders

HYDERABAD: A meeting with Shia scholars and leaders of different Shia organizations regarding not taking out processions on Yaum-e-Ali on Ramazan 21 was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro at Shahbaz Hall today. The SSP Abdul Salam Sheikh, senior officials of Pakistan Army and Rangers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro appealed to Shia scholars and representatives of Shia organizations to implement the SOPs issued by the government during the third dangerous wave of Coronavirus and protect your loved ones from getting infected with the virus and not to take out processions as per government orders and ensure holding of majalis with SOPs. He said that Yaum-e-Ali could be celebrated with devotion and respect.

SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh appealed to all scholars and leaders of Shia organizations to extend all possible cooperation to the administration and said that it was the duty of the administration to use all its resources to uphold the rule of law. Shia scholars and leaders of different Shia organizations assured their full support in this regard.

