Two robbers killed, four injured in ‘encounter’

KHANEWAL: Two robbers were killed during police encounter while four others sustained injuries near Chak No 88/10-R New Khanewal to Bahawalpur bypass last night. According to details, six armed robbers held hostage the brokers which were going to Dehrki from Pattoki near Chak No 88/10-R. Meanwhile, the police team on routine patrolling reached there. The robbers started firing on police team and in retaliation, two unknown dacoits died on the spot while four others arrested.