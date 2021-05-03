ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Traders demand increased security ahead of Eidul Fitr

APP 03 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Trade bodies of the city on Sunday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets areas as Eid shopping is gaining momentum with each passing day.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir while talking to APP, said there should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency.

Besides, he said there are a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.

Mir informed that in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq (retd) last day, he asked the DC to give special permission to stallholders related to cosmetic and other women-children items till 11 PM during the last days of Ramazan.

President Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets especially during Iftar time.

When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security.

