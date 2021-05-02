Power sector PTI govt’s Achilles’ heel

It was Hammad Azhar’s first visit to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) as energy minister the other day. It is said that he was comprehensively briefed about, among other things, that PPIB has been instrumental in achieving historical breakthrough in the energy history whereby the country’s coal reserves at Thar are being developed having coal mining and power generation projects of which 660MW Engro Power Project has already been completed and supplying electricity to the national grid.

Regardless of what PPIB has done and has not to help to improve the energy situation in the country so far, new energy minister must be aware of the fact that power sector constitutes PTI government’s Achilles’ heel. In other words, power sector is a profound weakness which could lead government’s downfall. Country’s energy potential that particularly lies in Thar must translate into a reality without any further loss of time. In other words, PPIB needs to perform even better.

Rahatullah (Karachi)

