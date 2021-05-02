ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

GIK Institute ranked 1st in Pakistan, 30th globally

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has once again established itself as one of the top institutions of higher learning in Pakistan. The faculty members said here on Saturday that according to the recent announcement by Times Higher Education (THE), one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings, GIK was ranked NO: 1 in Pakistan in its World University Impact Rankings 2021 in the category of Quality Education. Worldwide, the Institute was ranked No: 30 out of 966 universities.

They said that the rankings are based on the societal impact of a university towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). GIK Institute was the only Pakistani university to feature in the top 50, or even the top 100, universities in the world in SDG:4—Quality Education. The Institute was also ranked in the top 300 universities worldwide in SDG:1–No Poverty, they said.

SDGs Ghulam Ishaq Khan Times Higher Education institutions of higher learning in Pakistan

