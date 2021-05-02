ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Fewer orders of new vessels supports dry bulk shipping outlook

Reuters 02 May 2021

LONDON: A lack of orders for new ships is providing further support to the dry bulk freight market as demand for commodities accelerates, a senior executive at US agribusiness giant Cargill said.

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as grain, iron ore, cement, coal and fertiliser, has rallied close to an 11-year high this week, helped by rising rates for larger capesize ships.

Shipping officials say orders for new vessels are slowing partly due to the uncertainty over what technology to invest in as the industry comes under pressure to slash greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades. The rally in rates has been driven especially by a surge in demand for commodities in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and one of the biggest importers of dry bulk goods.

“We are seeing demand continuing to be strong, especially on the main commodities,” Jan Dieleman, president of Cargill’s ocean transportation division, told Reuters.

Capacity in the dry bulk fleet is projected to rise 2.0% in 2021 and just 0.8% in 2022, compared with 3.2% last year and 4.1% in 2019, Refinitiv analysis showed.

“We do not have this ordering boom that we have always seen when there was a bit of an uptick in rates,” Dieleman said, adding that this meant the recent rise in shipping rates looked set to be sustained.

