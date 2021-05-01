Coronavirus claims 36 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Corona virus killed 36 more in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here in a briefing on Saturday.

With the 36 more deaths, the death toll from Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 3,310 with 796 more people infected with coronavirus in 24 hours, the official said.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 856 patients infected with corona recovered in 24 hours and with this the total number of recovered patients from the coronavirus reached to 118413.

In the last 24 hours, 17 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and the total number of people killed from coronavirus reached 1,680, the health official added.

He said, in Peshawar, 194 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 45,808.

He said, the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have conducted 8,102 new tests in one day in the province and thus the total number of tests reached to 1593397 while the number of active cases in the province has reached 12,165.