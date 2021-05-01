ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
MoCC green initiatives to generate over 1,00,000 daily waged jobs in 2021: Amin

  • He said around 85,000 daily waged jobs have been created under Green Stimulus package that helped in supporting Covid-idled workers.
APP 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday paid rich to the labourers and workers on World Labour Day.

The labourers were the foundation to the development of any nation and their role in society was crucial towards nation building, adding, "That's why we are providing maximum daily waged jobs under massive plantation and green initiatives," the SAPM said in his message on Labour Day.

Amin said World Labour Day was celebrated in the memory of uprising of Labourers in Chicago back in 1886 where people used to pay homage and tribute to their sacrifices.

He said around 85,000 daily waged jobs have been created under Green Stimulus package that helped in supporting Covid-idled workers.

Under various green initiatives of the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) particularly the flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project, National Parks and Protected Areas Initiative these daily waged jobs would be scaled up over 100,000.

Meanwhile, the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project on its official twitter handle wrote that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project has provided as many as 153,000 Green Jobs to the local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tweet was followed by hash tags #LaborDay #LaborDay2021 #plant4pakistan.

